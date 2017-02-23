Immigration from eastern Europe falls as net migration dips below 300,000

Jasper Jolly

Immigration to the UK from countries in central and eastern Europe fell significantly in the year to September, including the period after the EU referendum, while net migration dipped below 300,000, new figures show.

Emigration by nationals from the eight nations which joined the EU in 2004 tripled, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while there was also an increase in people from outside Europe moving out of the UK.

The number of people moving to the UK fell from record highs to 596,000 in the year to September, although this was not statistically significant change, the ONS said. Net migration fell as well, to 273,000, still well above the government's target of 100,000.

Migration from the eight countries in central and eastern Europe which joined the EU in 2004 – labelled the “EU8” by the ONS – is politically contentious, with limiting immigration cited as the second most common reason for people to vote to leave the EU in one study.

The ONS described the fall in migration from the eastern European countries as “statistically significant”.

However, Nicola White, head of international migration statistics at ONS, cautioned it is too early to tell if the decrease is part of a long-term trend.

She said: “Although we have seen a fall in net migration of EU8 citizens there have been continued increases in immigration from Romania and Bulgaria, so it is too early to say what effect the referendum result has had on long-term international migration.”

There was also a statistically significant decrease in students from outside the EU moving to the UK to study, the ONS said.

Migration to the UK reached record levels in the year up to the EU referendum. A record number of EU migrants boosted total migration to the UK to 650,000, although the migration from countries outside of Europe still accounted for a greater proportion of people arriving in the UK.

After the global financial crisis the number of people moving to the UK dipped significantly below the 500,000 mark, but since reaching a trough in 2012 it has risen steadily since then to reach new highs.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron promised to reduce net migration to the “tens of thousands”, a promise which Prime Minister Theresa May has not yet attempted to change.

However, David Davis, secretary of state for exiting the EU, said this week that Britain would not immediately limit the number of immigrants coming into the EU.