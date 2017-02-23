Caitlin Morrison

Storm Doris has arrived and Londoners are waking up to strong winds in the capital this morning.

Earlier this week the Met Office issued a severe weather warning for London ahead of Storm Doris' arrival, and forecast winds of up to 50-60mph, along with ice, snow, rain and fog.

The weather conditions have prompted Heathrow Airport to warn travellers that flights may be subject to delays or even cancellations.

Heathrow said in a statement last night: "Due to strong winds forecast for across the UK tomorrow (Feb 23), we will be operating with a reduced flight schedule. This measure has been taken to ensure the safety of our passengers and colleagues, which remains our utmost priority. Please check your flight status with your airline prior to travelling to the airport."

The airport then reiterated its warning this morning.