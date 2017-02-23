FTSE 100 7296.81 -0.07%
views
Thursday 23 February 2017 7:24am

Storm Doris hits London: Heathrow warns of flight delays and cancellations due to strong winds

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk How do you raise funding if your tech startup is not based in London?
Airline Terror Threat Foiled By police
Flights are being cancelled due to strong winds (Source: Getty)

Storm Doris has arrived and Londoners are waking up to strong winds in the capital this morning.

Earlier this week the Met Office issued a severe weather warning for London ahead of Storm Doris' arrival, and forecast winds of up to 50-60mph, along with ice, snow, rain and fog.

The weather conditions have prompted Heathrow Airport to warn travellers that flights may be subject to delays or even cancellations.

Heathrow said in a statement last night: "Due to strong winds forecast for across the UK tomorrow (Feb 23), we will be operating with a reduced flight schedule. This measure has been taken to ensure the safety of our passengers and colleagues, which remains our utmost priority. Please check your flight status with your airline prior to travelling to the airport."

The airport then reiterated its warning this morning.

Tags