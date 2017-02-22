Oliver Gill

BT today revealed the person reasonable for getting to the bottom of the Italian accounting scandal that rocked the FTSE 100 stalwart in January.

Chet Patel, who is currently BT's president of BT's global portfolio and marketing, will lead the firm's continental Europe division from 1 March.

The position was vacated by Corrado Sciolla who was shown the door by BT, days after news of a £530m accounting blackhole in Italy was revealed.

At the time, BT chief executive Gavin Patterson went public as to his anger on the situation. He said: "We’ve got rid of management." Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into BT's financial practices.

Not only did BT reveal its Italian writedown had ballooned from the £145m previously reported, but it warned on its full-year figures. Together, the news led to around a fifth being wiped off the firm's market capitalisation.

But today, shares were up around one per cent and have rebounded around seven per cent from their trough during the last week of January.

Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's Global Services division who was parachuted in to babysit the position vacated by Sciolla, welcomed Patel to the position. He said: