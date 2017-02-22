Rebecca Smith

Sadiq Khan's comments on business rate rises in the capital hasn't gone down well with some...

The mayor said yesterday he was "shocked" by the business rate rises set to hit the capital, but estate agency Colliers International said the mayor can take action and has called on Khan to do more.

John Webber, head of rating at Colliers International, said Khan could offer a 12-month 'Crossrail-levy-holiday' for suffering London businesses expecting hefty business rates hikes.

Webber said:

We have heard much rhetoric from City Hall about business rates crippling London business and particularly its thriving retail sector. However, the mayor of London does have the ability to ease the pain by offering a 12-month Crossrail-levy-holiday from April 2017. Hard-pressed London firms bracing themselves for once-in-a-generation rates hikes would directly benefit from 12 months’ relief from this element of business rates.

Currently there are around 47,000 London firms with a rateable value over £55,000 and they must pay a four per cent Crossrail levy on top of, and collected as part of, their business rates bill.

This levy, established by Khan's predecessor Boris Johnson, brings in around £263m per year towards the huge infrastructure project for the capital. But with new business rates levels announced by the government to come into effect from April, a further 9,800 London firms will be caught by the Crossrail levy as their rateable values rise.

That additional income will amount to £72m per year or £360m over the lift of this five-year business rates period. And unchanged, over the same five-year period, this Crossrail levy will bring in £1.6bn from firms in the capital.

Colliers has written to the mayor, saying he has the power to offer "much-needed respite" to businesses.

Khan said he has written to chancellor Philip Hammond to raise his concerns over the planned changes to business rates, in a letter signed by business groups including the London Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses and the New West End Company.

London will be handed a £900m business rate hike when the revaluation comes into effect, the mayor has said.