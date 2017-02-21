Nina Edy

Yesterday, London was revealed to be the most congested city in the UK - and the data by Inrix has also named the capital’s most congested roads.

The top five most congested roads in the UK are to be found in London, unsurprisingly, and two happen to be in the city centre. So the question is: Do you live in the capital’s most traffic-heavy road?

It seems traffic is at its worst during the evening as commuters make their way home.

You might want to avoid the northbound Chiswick roundabout road towards Hanger Lane as it has won the top spot. Motorists spent a total of 73 hours in hold ups in 2016, mostly accumulated during the evening rush hour.

The A2 Eastbound from New Cross Gate to Prince Charles Road came in second with 62 hours spent in gridlock, and eastbound from Westminster Bridge towards London Bridge was third.

The only road which saw congestion at its heaviest during the morning rush hour was the northbound road from A2/Kidbrooke to the Blackwall Tunnel with a total of 51 hours, coming in at fourth place. And at number five is another central London road: southbound from Russell Square to Aldwych robbed drivers of 50 hours through delays.