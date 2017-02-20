Oxford University scopes out post-Brexit campus in France

Ashley Coates

The UK’s oldest university is exploring ways to maintain EU funding for research after Brexit, with the possibility of a new French campus under discussion.

The former director at the French ministry for education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, told the Telegraph senior officials had met in Oxford last week to discuss ways in which Oxford could continue to receive EU funding through a campus based in France.

Blanquer confirmed he had been in contact with other British universities, including Warwick, and said their campuses in France would receive French legal status, allowing the new bodies to receive EU funding.

If the new campus is given the go-ahead, construction on the site could begin as soon as 2018. The UK is expected to leave the European Union in 2019.

As Dean of Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC), Blanquer represents a consortium of 15 French universities collaborating on resources.

Although other British universities have opened campuses abroad in recent years, this would be the first time Oxford has looked into such a scheme.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “We have already taken steps to provide assurances by committing to underwrite Horizon 2020 grants bid for prior to the UK’s departure from the EU and put science and research at the heart of our Industrial Strategy with an extra £2bn investment per year - and will seek agreement to continue to collaborate with our European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives.”

According to the universities admissions site, UCAS, EU applications to UK universities have fallen by seven per cent since June’s referendum vote, the first decrease in a decade.

Applications from prospect UK students had fallen by five per cent since January 2016.

At a session of the Commons Education Committee earlier in the month, MPs were told that Cambridge had seen a 14 per cent drop in the number of applicants from the EU.

Oxford’s new “head of Brexit strategy”, Professor Alastair Buchan used another meeting of the committee to say Brexit could open up opportunities for non-EU academics to study at British universities, and universities such as Oxford and Cambridge could benefit from greater fees provided by international students.

“Oxford has been an international university throughout its history and it is determined to remain open to the world whatever the future political landscape looks like,” the university said in a statement.

Universities UK said: “Brexit negotiations must ensure that the UK is still open to EU and international students and staff and that we can continue to access valuable and collaborative European research networks.”