Ross McLean

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young denied suggestions of complacency after the Premiership leaders succumbed 34-28 at lowly Sale Sharks.

Wing Denny Solomona scored a hat-trick for the north west outfit, taking his tally to seven tries in five matches since switching codes and joining Sale from Castleford Tigers.

Sale led 31-9 at the break and while second-half touchdowns from Josh Bassett, Ashley Johnson and Kurtley Beale hinted at a Wasps revival, the hosts held firm.

“I’m sure there will be accusations of complacency, but I don’t think that was the case,” said Young. “It is very hard, however, to argue that we weren’t where we should be at mentally. We made uncharacteristic mistakes in the first half.”

Defeat denied Wasps the opportunity to maximise Saracens’ loss against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday, although the Midlands outfit still hold a six-point cushion at the summit.

Scrum-half Sonatane Takulua, meanwhile, crossed the line three times as Newcastle surged to a 46-31 triumph over Northampton at Kingston Park.