Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May should scrap plans for US President Donald Trump to visit the UK over his “cruel and shameful” policies, London mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

Trump was offered a state visit to the UK just days after being elected, but the plan has proved controversial, with protests erupting over the President's attempts to ban entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The President has also sought to suspend refugee admissions into the US, and now Khan has said the UK should not “roll out the red carpet” to Trump.

Read More: Is Trump’s administration malevolent or just incompetent?

Speaking on Peston on Sunday, Khan said: “I love America, I love Americans and I believe the special relationship is a good one and one that's here to stay.

“But when you're mates with somebody, when you've got a special relationship, of course you are side-by-side with them in times of adversity but when they are wrong you call them out.”

He added: "I think this ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, ending the refugee programme is cruel and it's shameful.

“In those circumstances we shouldn't be rolling out the red carpet.”

Read More: The best Twitter reactions to Donald Trump's press conference

It comes as MPs prepare to debate petitions on Trump's invitation, with one signed by more than 1.8m people calling for the occasion to be scrapped to avoid causing “embarrassment” to the Queen.

Protestors are also expected to gather in Westminster tomorrow. Labour MP Rushinara Ali and Green MP Caroline Lucas are among the speakers expected to address a rally in Parliament Square.

Read More: American commitment to Nato is "unwavering" says US vice president

However, Tory backbencher Sir Nicholas Soames has been among the voices defending the invitation, despite acknowledging the controversy.

Soames told Peston on Sunday: “I think the Prime Minister was absolutely right to do this, I think this is very important and I think President Trump will make a state visit here.

“It will be very controversial but it's very important that he does.”