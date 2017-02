Emma Haslett

They say happiness is a state of mind - can you use mindfulness to change that?

We're Joined by Gelong Thubten, a Buddhist monk whose corporate clients have included Google, and Dr Jack Kreindler, founder of the Centre for Happiness and Performance, to talk about how to be happy at work using techniques like mindfulness.

You can subscribe to City A.M. Unregulated on Audioboom or iTunes.

P.S. Like our podcast? Please take two minutes to rate it on the iTunes store.