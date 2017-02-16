Sir Vince Cable says Co-operative Bank sale is "bad news"

Caitlin Morrison

Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable has poured cold water on the Co-operative Bank's plans to sell itself, in an interview with the BBC this morning.

The Co-op Bank surprised the market on Monday morning with its sale announcement

Cable, a former Lib Dem MP, said selling the bank was "bad news" because it will reduce competition and lead to less choice for customers.

He added that he hopes the Co-op Bank is taken over by a newcomer to the market, with an ethical outlook.

Cable, who was awarded his knighthood for political and public service in 2015, noted that while there are a lot of banks in the UK compared with the likes of the US and Germany, British institutions have a history of poor service.

As such, he is a fan of challenger banks, he said - but he added that challengers have not had a major impact on the market yet.

Part of the reason the new banks are struggling to win customers, according to Cable, is merely down to the fact that customers find it a "hassle" to switch banks.

Challenger TSB has been named in the past as a possible contender to purchase the Co-op Bank.

However, analysts warned this week that the lender may find it tricky to find a buyer, given the problems it's experienced in the recent past.

In 2013, the Co-op was forced to reveal a £1.5bn black hole in its finances. This was followed by a series of crises, including the public downfall of its chairman, Paul Flowers.