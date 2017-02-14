RMT and Southern Rail talks break down

Helen Cahill

Talks between Southern Rail and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have broken down.

The two groups have been in disagreement about the role of the guard on Southern Rail services, and the dispute has led to days of strike action, over several months.

Southern had come to an agreement with Aslef, the union representing drivers, on 2 February. Today, the company met with RMT, which is representing guards.

Nick Brown, chief operating officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, Southern Rail's parent company, said: "We came to today’s meeting hopeful we could find a way forward to end the RMT’s dispute and we’re saddened it’s ended so prematurely.

"The travelling public will find the union’s obstinate refusal to engage in meaningful and constructive talks disappointing, disheartening and increasingly destructive."

RMT has been approached for comment.

Aslef union members are being balloted until 16 February on whether the drivers should accept the deal it has struck with Southern.