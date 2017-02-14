FTSE 100 7284.92 +0.08%
views
Tuesday 14 February 2017 11:44am

US extends probe into $43bn ChemChina-Syngenta deal

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Rising social awareness is driving a business start-up revolution
SWITZERLAND-CHINA-AGRONOMY-ECONOMY-MERGER
ChemChina and Syngenta agreed to the deal more than a year ago (Source: Getty)

The US has asked for more information for its probe into China’s largest ever foreign acquisition.

But Syngenta, the Swiss chemical company being taken over by ChemChina in a $43bn (£34bn) deal, said the transaction should still complete in the first half of this year.

“We have received a second request but do not expect this to cause a delay,” Syngenta said, confirming the US Federal Trade Commission probe extension.

Read more: Syngenta shares fight back as boss eases ChemChina regulatory fears

“We expect to close the transaction in the second quarter.”

ChemChina and Syngenta announced the $43bn, $465 per share deal in February last year.

The deal was initially expected to complete by the end of 2016, but the deadline has been pushed back, initially to the first quarter of 2017 and then to the second, due to various antitrust investigations. The European Commission has a deadline of 12 April to approve the deal.

The takeover is one of three mega-deals in the agrochemicals industry currently agreed but not completed.

Read more: S&P puts Syngenta on negative watch after ChemChina bid

US chemical companies DuPont and Dow Chemical agreed to a $130bn merger in December 2015. The DuPont-Dow Chemical deal is expected to complete in the first half of this year after also experiencing delays along the way.

Germany’s Bayer, meanwhile, wants to complete its $66bn takeover of US seeds firm Monsanto by the end of this year.

Tags

Related articles

You're the Bayer for us: Monsanto shareholders give nod to $66bn takeover
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

EU restarts anti-competition probe into the Dow Chemical-DuPont merger
Jessica Morris
Jessica Morris | Staff

Biggest deal of 2016, $66bn Bayer-Monsanto tie-up, faces large hurdles
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff