Tuesday 14 February 2017 11:52am

Car prices have surged five per cent since the Brexit vote - with large SUVs up 12.3 per cent

Rebecca Smith
Luxury cars were 0.2 per cent cheaper but the price of large SUVs was up over 12 per cent
Luxury cars were 0.2 per cent cheaper but the price of large SUVs was up over 12 per cent (Source: Getty)

Average new car prices have risen 5.2 per cent since the Brexit vote on 23 June last year, according to industry research.

What Car? magazine said the price changes have cost the consumer nearly £2bn in just seven months, after a "perfect storm of rising inflation and the car industry's efforts to increase dealer profitability".

However, the situation does vary: luxury cars are 0.2 per cent cheaper than they were last June, while the price of executive saloons has edged up 0.8 per cent.

Prices elsewhere had soared though. Performance cars and MPVs now cost 8.4 per cent more on average, while the price of large SUVs has surged 12.3 per cent.

Read more: UK car sales hit a record high - but have we reached "peak car"?

The research analysed average retail sales price increase by segment alongside SMMT sales figures by segment.

Part of the increase is thought to be down to the Brexit vote aftermath with a weakened pound impacting the cost of importing cars and the raw materials used in their production.

The magazine said the rises are also in keeping with a longer-term trend where manufacturers have gradually cut discounts and withdrawn many of the most appealing 0 per cent and low-rate interest finance deals, as they look to ramp up their profit margins.

Vehicles costing under £200 a month now make up 9.9 per cent of the market, compared to 13 per cent seven months ago, with the same deposit in each case.

Read more: Brexit may finally be affecting UK car sales

“We knew average prices were going up, but rather than a gradual rise, our research has shown that there has been a perfect storm of elements that has conspired to create a big bang in price hikes,” said What Car? editor Steve Huntingford. “Fortunately, the aggressive sales targets that many dealers have mean you can still get a great deal if you buy from the right place."

Last month, SMMT boss Mike Hawes said he expected firms to start increasing prices across their model ranges as they accounted for the fall in sterling.

What Car?'s best new car discounts by segment

Biggest discounts by segment

Discount

Lowest APR finance deals by segment*

Best TP Finance Offer

City cars

Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop

26.8 per cent

Smart Fortwo Coupe range

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £140 deposit

Small cars

Seat Ibiza 1.0 SE Technology 3dr

24.7 per cent

Mazda 2 range

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £750 deposit

Family cars

Citroen C4 range

24 per cent

Skoda Rapid Spaceback range

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with an £1,800 deposit

Executive cars

Volvo S60 T4 190 SE Nav [Leather]

21.4 per cent

Lexus IS range

3yr 2.9 per cent APR PCP with a £3,000 deposit

Luxury cars

Mercedes-Benz S350d L SE 9G-Tronic

19.2 per cent

Mercedes S-Class range

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £8,443 deposit

Estate cars

BMW 535d Luxury Touring Step Auto

22.6 per cent

Skoda Octavia Estate range

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £2,000 deposit

MPVs

Citroen C3 Picasso range

30 per cent

Ford S-Max Vignale

3yr 0.9 per cent APR PCP with a £1,000 deposit

Small SUVs

Renault Captur 0.9 TCE 90 Expression+

11.8 per cent

Skoda Yeti SE and SE L

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £1,500 deposit

Large SUVs

BMW X5 xDrive50i M Sport Step Auto

12.7 per cent

Jeep Cherokee Limited

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £2,750 deposit

Coupes

BMW 650i Sport Gran Coupe Auto

22.1 per cent

BMW 6 Series SE and M Sport Coupe

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £0 deposit

Convertibles

BMW 650i Sport Convertible Auto

23.6 per cent

BMW 6 Series SE and M Sport Convertible

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £0 deposit

Performance cars

Mercedes CLS 63 S Tip Auto

18.6 per cent

BMW M6

3yr 0 per cent APR PCP with a £0 deposit

