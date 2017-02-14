Emma Haslett

Official data published this morning suggested UK house price growth has got its mojo back – but things are looking less encouraging in London, where growth fell to a weak (relatively speaking) 7.3 per cent in December.

But analysis of the data by online estate agent Emoov suggests the story is not the same across the whole of the capital: in fact, some parts of London experienced growth of more than 14 per cent.

The figures show growth Barking and Dagenham, one of the few parts of London with average prices of below £300,000, topped 14 per cent in December.

Growth in Waltham Forest and Bexley was also in the teens, at 13.6 per cent and 13.2 per cent respectively, while prices in Havering rose 12.4 per cent.

Hammersmith and Fulham was the only borough in London where prices fell, dropping 2.1 per cent (albeit to a hefty £772,000).

Meanwhile, growth in Richmond upon Thames managed a measly 0.38 per cent, rising to £641,000.

In two London boroughs, average house prices topped £1m - in the City of Westminster, prices rose 1.15 per cent to £1.01m while in Kensington and Chelsea, prices rose 4.15 per cent to £1.25m.

If you're looking planning to buy a house in the capital, it's best to head for outer London, where prices rose 7.87 per cent to £392,000 in the year to December - compared with a six per cent rise to £554,000 in inner London.

Read more: Bonus bonanza! The London hotspots you need to invest in

London house price growth: the official ranking

Borough December '15 December '16 Change (£) Change (%) 1 Barking & Dagenham £253,145 £288,927 £35,782 14.13% 2 Waltham Forest £386,441 £438,855 £52,414 13.56% 3 Bexley £295,744 £334,634 £38,890 13.15% 4 Havering £314,588 £353,659 £39,071 12.42% 5 Lewisham £374,745 £419,005 £44,260 11.81% 6 Newham £319,493 £353,476 £33,982 10.64% 7 Croydon £330,486 £365,564 £35,078 10.61% 8 Enfield £359,625 £394,691 £35,067 9.75% 9 Redbridge £369,059 £404,344 £35,285 9.56% 10 Hillingdon £380,185 £415,840 £35,655 9.38% 11 Camden £796,767 £866,973 £70,206 8.81% 12 Hounslow £368,802 £400,076 £31,274 8.48% 13 Sutton £341,717 £369,996 £28,280 8.28% 14 Lambeth £484,535 £521,422 £36,887 7.61% 15 Haringey £518,352 £556,116 £37,765 7.29% 16 City of London £713,253 £763,748 £50,496 7.08% 17 Tower Hamlets £444,125 £474,065 £29,940 6.74% 18 Harrow £435,864 £463,166 £27,302 6.26% 19 Barnet £501,293 £532,486 £31,193 6.22% 20 Bromley £411,124 £436,204 £25,080 6.10% 21 Kingston upon Thames £460,578 £487,011 £26,433 5.74% 22 Brent £468,584 £494,913 £26,330 5.62% 23 Wandsworth £594,044 £626,488 £32,444 5.46% 24 Southwark £488,642 £509,634 £20,992 4.30% 25 Greenwich £360,228 £375,188 £14,961 4.15% 26 Kensington And Chelsea £1,264,909 £1,317,424 £52,515 4.15% 27 Islington £638,445 £663,496 £25,051 3.92% 28 Ealing £475,935 £491,441 £15,505 3.26% 29 Hackney £528,858 £545,921 £17,063 3.23% 30 Merton £490,898 £502,551 £11,653 2.37% 31 City of Westminster £1,013,417 £1,025,114 £11,697 1.15% 32 Richmond upon Thames £640,645 £643,071 £2,425 0.38% 33 Hammersmith and Fulham £771,960 £755,759 -£16,201 -2.10%