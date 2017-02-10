Caitlin Morrison

Pimlico Plumbers is consulting with lawyers over a probable appeal of today's court ruling on the employment status of the tradesmen it hires.

Charlie Mullins, who owns and runs the company, told City A.M. he was "quite surprised" by the Court of Appeal decision handed down this morning.

He said the group was in discussions with its lawyers and would "more than likely appeal" the ruling.

"It's highly likely that we'll be appealing, because we can't get our heads around this word 'worker' and what it means," he said.

The court held that Gary Smith, who brought the original case to the employment tribunal, was not an employee but was a "worker", and as such should be afforded workers' rights such as holidays and sick pay.

Mullins said the appeal decision had offered a little more clarity on what constitutes a worker, but it wasn't enough.

"A worker isn't necessarily an employee but all employees are workers... I think we need input from the government to clarify things," he said.

"At the end of the day we will offer people whatever works for them - we just want to get people in to work," he added.

And the plumbing boss said he bears no ill-will towards Smith. "Gary was a great engineer and quite a nice fellow," Mullins commented. "I wish him well."