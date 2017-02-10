Ashley Coates

Plans to reduce debts at the US department store operator sent Sears stock price soaring in pre-market trading on Friday.

The retail giant said the new strategy could remove $1.5bn from its debt and pensions obligations, which have hitherto weighed on the company’s stock market performance.

“We are initiating a fundamental restructuring of our operations. We believe the actions outlined today will reduce our overall cash funding requirements and ensure that Sears Holdings becomes a more agile and competitive retailer with a clear path toward profitability,” CEO Edward Lambert said.

As well as acting as chairman and CEO, Lambert is Sears’ biggest single investor and has been pursuing a strategy of selling assets to raise cash for the retailer. Lambert’s hedge fund, ESL Investments is providing $500m in secured loans while the company undergoes a major transformation.

"We significantly improved our operating performance and made progress toward profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016,” Lambert added.



“In the first several weeks of 2017, we undertook a series of transactions to optimise our capital structure and unlock value across our wide range of assets.”

Sears sold its iconic tool brand, Craftsman, to Stanley Black & Decker for around $900m last month. The firm also announced last month that it would be closing 150 stores across the US. Offloading these stores will leave Sears with just under 1500 units nationwide, down by 60 per cent since 2011.

Established in 1886, the Nasdaq listed firm has struggled in the face of competition from e-commerce rivals.

