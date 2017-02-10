Jasper Jolly

The chief executive of takeaway food delivery app Just Eat has resigned over “urgent family matters”.

David Buttress will work full time until the end of the first quarter, before handing over to current chairman John Hughes.

The company said it will start an immediate search for a successor. Buttress will continue to be a non-executive director at the company for at least one year.

The new chief executive will have to deal with a falling share price despite rising orders, as competition in the sector heats up across multiple different markets. Just Eat delivers food from 64,000 restaurants worldwide, and 30,000 in the UK and claims to have 14.2m customers globally.

Formerly in sales for Coca-Cola, Buttress joined Danish founder Jesper Buch in 2006, helping to set up the UK branch before becoming group chief executive in 2013. He guided Just Eat through its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Buttress said: "It has been a great privilege to work alongside, and then lead, the exceptional team at Just Eat, helping to build the business from the very first restaurant in the UK to the company it is today.

He added: “I would like to thank the Board for their understanding, and I am very pleased that I will be able to continue to play a role in the future of the business as a non-executive director. This has been one of the best jobs in the world, and I wish my successor all the best when they take on the role."

John Hughes said: "The board would like to thank David for his outstanding contribution and respects his imminent need to focus on other important matters. David has been an incredible leader and colleague, who has earned the respect and loyalty of all who work with him at Just Eat.

“David will leave as CEO with the business in excellent health and with an experienced leadership team at the helm."