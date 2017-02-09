Rebecca Smith

Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) chief executive has been injured by a buffalo while on holiday, the company said yesterday.

Chris Griffith, who was appointed chief executive of the 94bn rand (£5.6bn) company in September 2012, had appeared at Mining Indaba, an industry conference in Cape Town this week in a wheelchair.

Amplats said in a statement, he “had an encounter with a buffalo and sustained injuries”, back when he was on holiday in December.

No further details were provided on the incident or where it took place.

The world’s biggest producer of platinum has though, said that Griffith is back in the office now and everyone at the company is “wishing him a speedy recovery”.

Cape buffalo are some of Africa’s most dangerous animals and are known for their distinctive horns, with fused bases. They feature in the so-called big game five, as a sought-after trophy in hunting, along with elephants, leopards, rhinos and lions.