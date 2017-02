Emma Haslett

The Unregulated team welcomes Karen Blackett, chairman of MediaCom UK and the most powerful woman in the UK's ad industry, to discuss growing up in the sector, how its attitudes to women and ethnic minorities has changed - and why she is a secret lemonade drinker...

