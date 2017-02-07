FTSE 100 7223.23 +0.71%
Tuesday 7 February 2017 2:42pm

Parliament offered "deal or no deal" Brexit vote before terms are considered by the European Parliament

Mark Sands
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

Parliament will be able to vote "deal or no deal" on the final terms of the Brexit negotiation before it is presented to the Europe's MEPs, the government has conceded.

MPs had been pushing for a "meaningful" ballot on the deal ever since May announced that a vote would take place in her landmark Lancaster House address, and the government today guaranteed that both MPs and peers would be able to approve the deal first.

Read More: Article 50: What has Parliament decided in its Brexit debates so far?

The offer was initially welcomed by MPs, with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer branding it "a huge and very important concession"

Brexit minister David Jones later clarified that the vote would likely present both the Commons and the Lords with a choice between ratifying either the terms negotiated by the government, or exiting the EU for World Trade Organisation trading terms.

"There will be a meaningful vote. Either to accept the deal that the government will have achieved....or no deal. And frankly that is the choice that this House will have to make," he said.

Read More: "No deal" or "Bad deal" - Six things we learned from May's Brexit speech

Jones also said the vote would cover "not only the withdrawal arrangements but also the future relationship with the European Union."

It came just hours before MPs were expected to vote on a Labour amendment formally stating the need for a similar vote, although the tweak could offer a stronger voice for Parliament.

Labour's text reads: "No minister of the crown many conclude any such agreement [a Brexit deal or a new trade one] unless the proposed terms have been approved by both Houses"

