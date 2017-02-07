Mark Sands

Parliament will be able to vote "deal or no deal" on the final terms of the Brexit negotiation before it is presented to the Europe's MEPs, the government has conceded.

MPs had been pushing for a "meaningful" ballot on the deal ever since May announced that a vote would take place in her landmark Lancaster House address, and the government today guaranteed that both MPs and peers would be able to approve the deal first.

The offer was initially welcomed by MPs, with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer branding it "a huge and very important concession"

Brexit minister David Jones later clarified that the vote would likely present both the Commons and the Lords with a choice between ratifying either the terms negotiated by the government, or exiting the EU for World Trade Organisation trading terms.

"There will be a meaningful vote. Either to accept the deal that the government will have achieved....or no deal. And frankly that is the choice that this House will have to make," he said.

Jones also said the vote would cover "not only the withdrawal arrangements but also the future relationship with the European Union."

It came just hours before MPs were expected to vote on a Labour amendment formally stating the need for a similar vote, although the tweak could offer a stronger voice for Parliament.

Labour's text reads: "No minister of the crown many conclude any such agreement [a Brexit deal or a new trade one] unless the proposed terms have been approved by both Houses"