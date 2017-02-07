Hayley Kirton

Lady Luck is not on Premium Bond holders' side this morning, after National Savings & Investments (NS&I) revealed it was slashing rates on four of its products.

Along with cutting the prize fund rate for Premium Bonds, NS&I will be lowering the interest rate on its Direct Isa, Direct Saver and Income Bonds offerings from the beginning of May.

The move was sparked by the relatively recent change in the Bank of England base rate, which was cut from 0.5 per cent to a historic low of 0.25 per cent last August.

Read more: Student loans for sale: Government kicks off next stage of £12bn sell-off

"We have taken the time to absorb the impact of the Bank of England base rate reduction and subsequent changes across the savings market," explained Steve Owen, acting chief executive of NS&I. "The new rates reflect current market conditions and allow us to continue to strike a balance between the needs of our savers, taxpayers and the stability of the broader financial services sector.

"We appreciate that savers will be disappointed, but we believe that the new rates present a fair offer to customers, who will continue to benefit from our 100 per cent HM Treasury guarantee on all holdings, as well as tax-free prizes for Premium Bonds."

Consumer champions were up in arms last March, when NS&I cut the odds of winning on Premium Bonds from 26,000 to one to 30,000 to one.

Read more: Lloyds bankers' bonuses to overtake RBS' this year

However, all is not lost for savers, as NS&I will this Spring be launching Investment Guaranteed Growth Bonds, a three-year savings bond with an indicative interest rate of 2.2 per cent on up to £3,000, which was trailed by the chancellor in last year's Autumn Statement.

Here's a guide to the changes NS&I announced today, which will be effective from 1 May:

Product Current rate New rate Direct ISA 1.00% tax-free/AER 0.75% tax-free/AER Direct Saver 0.80% gross/AER 0.70% gross/AER Income Bonds 1.00% gross/AER 0.75% gross/AER

And for Premium Bonds: