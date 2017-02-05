Mark Sands

A senior Tory Eurosceptic is raising concerns of a rebellion among MPs ahead of this week’s vote on Article 50 legislation.

MPs will vote on a Bill granting the government power to begin divorce talks on Wednesday, but Brexiteer and Treasury committee member Steve Baker is worried that some Tories will back “wrecking” amendments.

These could place more restrictions on Prime Minister Theresa May, or demand a stronger role for parliament in the process.

Read More: Editor's Notes: The PM needs the citizens of nowhere to make London home

Baker has suggested that as many as 27 Conservatives could back tweaks to the Bill, although other MPs suggest the rebellion may be smaller.

“This is a time to unite behind a democratic result, not plot to repudiate it,” Baker said.

“Any vote to amend this simple Bill is a vote against implementation of the referendum result.”

Read More: Defaulting to WTO terms post-Brexit would be a disaster for British trade

Education committee chair Neil Carmichael publicly raised concerns over the legislation late last week.

Amd Carmichael told the Mail on Sunday that May must guarantee MPs a meaningful vote, regardless of whether or not the Prime Minister is able to reach a deal in Brussels.

May has a working majority of just 16 in the House of Commons, meaning even a minor rebellion could prove troublesome if it also wins the support of Labour MPs.

Read More: Labour's frontbench Brexit rebels may not face the sack

Long-term Europhile Ken Clarke was the only Conservative MP to vote against the Article 50 Bill at the initial ballot last week, when MPs approved the legislation moving to a stage where it can be amended.

After Wednesday’s vote, the Bill will move on to the House of Lords where, because the Conservatives do not have a majority, the government is likely to face greater opposition.