Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser is under pressure by shareholders over bonus concerns.

The travel firm will host its annual meeting on Thursday, and shareholders have slammed the firm for failing to provide enough information on a plan that could see Fankhauser offered incentives of £1.6m a year.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which represents around 20 per cent of investors, has come out against the proposal.

In a note seen by City A.M. ISS specifically questioned options allowing Thomas Cook to pay Fankhauser up to 225 per cent of his base salary, saying the travel business “has not provided enough information on the possible strategic objectives to be selected.”

A quarter of shareholders voted against the firm’s remuneration plans last year over plans to award the chief executive shares worth 200 per cent of his base salary, with Thomas Cook responding by cutting the award to 165 per cent.

Fankhauser took the helm at Thomas Cook in 2014, having previously led the overseas and European businesses of Switzerland-based tourism firm Kuoni.