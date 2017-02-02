Courtney Goldsmith

Dublin-based investment group FL Partners has acquired Potensis Recruitment, one of the largest recruiters to the UK housebuilding and construction industries.

Potensis recruits temporary and permanent services across all job levels to the residential housebuilding, social housebuilding and commercial construction sectors. Its clients include many of Britain's leading listed housing groups.

Peter Crowley and Neill Hughes, founders and managing partners at FL Partners said “There is huge demand for housing in the UK with at least 300,000 new homes needed annually for the foreseeable future and only around 170,000 built in 2016.

"Human capital is critically important to addressing this significant deficit and Potensis helps its clients get the right people for this strategically-important and rapidly-evolving market.”

Today, figures revealed output in the UK's construction industry had fallen unexpectedly fast in January, suggesting the sector's recovery is swiftly running out of steam.

However, business confidence among construction firms was enjoying "sustained improvement", as 51 per cent of firms forecasted a rise in activity over the next year, while just seven per cent expected a fall.