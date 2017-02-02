Frank Dalleres

England head coach Eddie Jones has tipped Maro Itoje to flourish on his first Test start as a back-row forward in Saturday’s Six Nations opener against France.

Itoje – usually a lock – has been tasked with replacing Chris Robshaw, a key figure in England’s renaissance under Jones, at blindside flanker for the showdown with Les Bleus at Twickenham.

The 22-year-old Saracens star earned World Rugby’s breakthrough award for his eye-catching displays last year, and Jones is confident that Itoje has the pedigree to justify his redeployment.

“He’s got big shoes to fill. Chris Robshaw has been one of our integral players with his work rate,” said Jones.

“But Maro has trained well in that position and we believe he can make a really good fist of it. He brings his line-out skills. He will give us a third jumper in the line, which will make [England forwards coach] Steve Borthwick happy.”

Itoje is set to play alongside No8 Nathan Hughes and openside flanker Tom Wood in the back row, with James Haskell and Teimana Harrison named among the replacements.

Joe Launchbury, taking the place vacated by Itoje, joins Courtney Lawes in the second row, while prop Joe Marler is set to start just three weeks after it emerged he had a broken leg.

Jones has preferred Elliot Daly to in-form Jack Nowell on the left wing and insisted the decision had nothing to do with the latter’s absence from training for two days this week due to a personal matter.

“Elliot did superbly for us in the autumn,” he added. “He has a big left-foot kick and genuine pace. Jack’s absence had nothing to do with the selection. It is more a case of horses for courses.”

England’s 2016 Grand Slam triumph heralded a stellar first year in charge for Jones, who led them to a series whitewash of Australia on his home soil and a flawless set of autumn results.

Beating France would see England set a new national record of 15 successive wins, and Jones has urged his title favourites to lay down a marker with a swashbuckling performance.

“There is a great rivalry between the countries so we’re looking forward to a great occasion playing against one of England’s oldest foes,” he said.

“In rugby terms you’ve traditionally got two contrasting styles – French flair and England’s dogged conservative approach – but we want to be absolutely daring against the French in this first game and set the standard for the tournament.”