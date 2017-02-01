Rebecca Smith

Wizz Air has cut its profit forecast for the full year due to falling prices and the impact of particularly bad weather.

The figures

The largest budget airline in Central and Eastern Europe carried 20.1 per cent more passengers than last year, up to 5.7m for the three months to 31 December.

Total revenue rose 9.9 per cent to €341.1m euros, while net profit for the third quarter more than doubled to €32.5m.

But it has lowered its underlying net profit guidance to a range of between €225-235m for the full year, from a previous forecast of €245-255m.

Shares have slumped seven per cent this morning on the news.

Why it's interesting

The airline started 26 new routes for the quarter, taking its total to over 500 routes to and from 400 countries from its 27 bases.

And while the general figures are positive, the airline has taken a "prudent" approach to the year ahead, bracing itself for the impact of low prices and a hit from "unusually severe" weather.

What the company said

