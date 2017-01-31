FTSE 100 7156.03 +0.65%
Tuesday 31 January 2017 12:19pm

City A.M. sources: Sky & Discovery close in on 11th hour deal #DeadlineDay

Oliver Gill
Discovery's Eurosport showed veteran tennis star Roger Federer's scintillating victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open last Sunday (Source: Getty)

Sky and Discovery are closing in on a last-minute deal to save the likes of Eurosport and Animal Planet from the UK's screens.

The two media giants are in the middle of an embarrassing spat over the future of Discovery's channels on the Sky platform.

Read more: Still hope? Deadline looms for Sky and Discovery

Last Wednesday Discovery hit out at Sky saying it was demanding too much from the US-listed firm, adding "somebody has to stand up for consumers".

Sky hit back by revealing Discovery was demanding £1bn from the Brentford-based media giant to deliver its 12 channels to Sky customers – Discovery have subsequently refuted such claims.

However, sources close the deal told City A.M. this morning that both sides have agreed roll back on the previously public confrontational messages and there is renewed hope a deal can be struck.

"Things have stepped back," one source said.

Meanwhile a separate source added: "Negotiations are ongoing. It's going to go down to the wire."

If a deal cannot be struck today, Discovery channels will no longer be available to Sky customers starting on 1 February.

Read more: Celebrities take aim at Sky in bid to #keepdiscovery channels

On the line – channels to be removed from Sky customers' screens
Discovery Channel
TLC
ID
Eurosport
Discovery History
Animal Planet
Discovery Shed
Home and Health
DMAX
Discovery Science
Discovery Turbo
Quest

