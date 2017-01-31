FTSE 100 7109.83 -1.02%
Tuesday 31 January 2017 1:10am

Private jet trade soars as the UK overtakes the rest of Europe

Imran Khan
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-AIRSHOW-FALCON 8X
Some 959 private jets will be delivered to Europe between now and 2025 (Source: Getty)

The UK buys more private jets than anywhere else in Europe, according to Global Jets Capital research published today.

British public companies could be splashing out on 30 of the luxury planes.

Another 68 may be purchased by other private enterprises. Some 959 private jets will be delivered to Europe between now and 2025, worth a total of $47bn (£37bn).

British companies and individuals top the list in Europe for private plane ownership with 265 mid-to-heavy business jets.

Germany ranks second, with 202 jets, while French firms own 131.

The large sums of money required to buy jets mean aviation financiers are often called upon to facilitate the transactions.

Global Jet Capital, makes available $1bn to lend to clients purchasing jets and said the bulk of these purchases will be based on leases and loans. The company currently finances over 200 business aircraft for clients.

Global Jet Capital chief executive Dave Labrozzi, said: “There is often a misperception that high net worth individuals and corporations mostly pay in cash for large private aircraft.

“Even if the cash resources are at hand, often the preferred approach is to lease or finance assets of this nature.”

Last year, a survey carried out by Corporate Jet Investor found private jet usage was set to take off in London, following the roll-out of membership schemes that allow people to make use of jets without actually owning them. Jet sharing companies such as Wheels Up and Rise launched a European service last year.

