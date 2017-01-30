FTSE 100 7109.83 -1.02%
views
Monday 30 January 2017 5:19pm

Flybe chief exec Christine Ourmieres-Widener says cuts are necessary to make the airline the best in Europe

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
Aled Jones Launches His New Album On Board New FlyBe Route London City To Cardiff
Walking in the air: Popstar Aled Jones is a big fan for Flybe and worked with them on a recent marketing campaign (Source: Getty)

The new chief executive of Flybe expressed her excitement at taking over the top job at the airline.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener, who started at the Exeter-headquartered airline two weeks ago, said: “Everything I have seen so far confirms my excitement at the opportunity we have to become the best regional airline in Europe.”

Read more: Flybe extends Cardiff to London City route

However, she warned achieving such lofty ambitions would require cutbacks. She added:

There is much to be done, but we have the firm foundations needed to develop the business. My first priority is to look to rebuild passenger unit revenue and to challenge all our costs.

This will be assisted by Flybe becoming an even more customer-focussed business as we achieve greater control over our fleet size.

Related articles

Flybe extends Cardiff to London City route
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Finnair bolsters UK connections with Flybe codesharing deal extension
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Flybe takes off at Heathrow: It's starting new Scottish flights next year
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff