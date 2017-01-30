The new chief executive of Flybe expressed her excitement at taking over the top job at the airline.
Christine Ourmieres-Widener, who started at the Exeter-headquartered airline two weeks ago, said: “Everything I have seen so far confirms my excitement at the opportunity we have to become the best regional airline in Europe.”
Read more: Flybe extends Cardiff to London City route
However, she warned achieving such lofty ambitions would require cutbacks. She added:
There is much to be done, but we have the firm foundations needed to develop the business. My first priority is to look to rebuild passenger unit revenue and to challenge all our costs.
This will be assisted by Flybe becoming an even more customer-focussed business as we achieve greater control over our fleet size.