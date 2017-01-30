Oliver Gill

The new chief executive of Flybe expressed her excitement at taking over the top job at the airline.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener, who started at the Exeter-headquartered airline two weeks ago, said: “Everything I have seen so far confirms my excitement at the opportunity we have to become the best regional airline in Europe.”

Read more: Flybe extends Cardiff to London City route

However, she warned achieving such lofty ambitions would require cutbacks. She added: