Mark Sands

A think tank is trying to draw the sting out of Brexit debates by laying out a framework to judge the success of the UK's departure from the EU.

A new report, published today by UK in a Changing Europe, proposes four economic tests for an assessment of Brexit, just days before MPs will first vote on granting Prime Minister Theresa May the right to launch divorce proceedings.

Revealing its findings, it argued that both and Leave and Remain campaigners acknowledged the importance of economic growth and social cohesion, as well as the need for the UK to hold control over its economy.

As a result it devised tests based on the strength, openness and fairness of the UK's economy, with detailed assesments laid out for each criteria.

· The economy and public finances: A successful Brexit will make the country more prosperous overall and will improve our ability to finance our public services

· Fairness: A successful Brexit will be one that helps those who have done worst and promotes opportunity and social mobility for all across the UK, but particularly for the most disadvantaged

· Will Brexit preserve and extend the UK’s openness as an economy?: A successful Brexit will be one that maintains and enhances the UK’s position as an open economy and society.

· Will Brexit enhance democratic control?: A successful Brexit will be one that genuinely increases citizens’ control over their own lives.

Anand Menon, director of The UK in a Changing Europe, said: "As we start to consider the practical impact of Brexit, there needs to be a clear, evidence-based and, as far as possible, objective mechanism for assessment. What is important is that the credibility of the tests, and the process, are established in the minds of the public at large.

"We are now entering a period when the choices we make, collectively, will determine our future for decades. We all have a stake in making a success of Brexit. But to do that we need to have a shared vision of what success means and these tests lay the groundwork for that objective judgement."