It looks like Snapchat will IPO on the NYSE

Snapchat parent company Snap has chosen the New York Stock Exchange for its hotly-anticipated IPO, CNBC is reporting.
The NYSE triumphed in the public battle with Nasdaq for the hottest tech float in some time.
Snap is expected to file for the IPO as soon as this week.
This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.
