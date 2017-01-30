FTSE 100 7121.10 -0.87%
views
Monday 30 January 2017 3:52pm

It looks like Snapchat will IPO on the NYSE

Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
Snap Inc is ready to float (Source: Snapchat)

Snapchat parent company Snap has chosen the New York Stock Exchange for its hotly-anticipated IPO, CNBC is reporting.

The NYSE triumphed in the public battle with Nasdaq for the hottest tech float in some time.

Snap is expected to file for the IPO as soon as this week.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Another huge win for post-Brexit UK: Snapchat sets up international HQ
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

From Snapchat to Heathrow, these 13 events will change the world in 2017
Tracey Boles
Tracey Boles | Staff

Snapchat IPO: There's no telling whether it will be a Twitter or a Facebook
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff