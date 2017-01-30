FTSE 100 7183.45 +0.41%
Monday 30 January 2017 12:01am

Helena Morrissey joins Legal & General Investment Management as head of personal investing

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Morrissey was chief executive of Newton Investment Management for 15 years, before stepping down last August (Source: Getty)

Star City fund manager Helena Morrissey is set to join Legal & General Investment Management as its head of personal investing for its UK business.

Morrissey was chief executive of Newton Investment Management for 15 years, before stepping down last August. She is also chair of the Investment Association and founded the 30% Club that champions gender balance and diversity on boards.

She will report to Mark Zinkula, CEO of LGIM, and will be joining the asset manager's board.

Speaking about her new role, Morrissey told City A.M.: “The investment industry has not done a great job overall at connecting with savers.”

She added that Britain’s investment sector could do more to be regarded as “trustworthy” and “provide value for money by reaching out to different constituents including women and young savers”.

“I want to help address these issues and am looking forward to working with Legal & General Investment Management, which is committed to the same set of goals as I am.”

Zinkula said: “We are very excited that Helena is joining us at LGIM. She is highly respected and one of the most progressive thinkers in the industry. She is passionate about understanding and meeting the needs of investors, and is the right person to lead LGIM’s direct to consumer business."

​Morrissey will take up the newly created role on 1 May, subject to regulatory approval.

