FTSE 100 7183.45 +0.41%
views
Sunday 29 January 2017 7:26pm

Biotech giant backed by Sir Chris Evans set to float in London for up to £100m this year

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Follow Shruti
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Post-Trump stock market rally: FTSE 100 vs S&P 500
Arix Bioscience is backed by Sir Chris Evans

UK healthcare giant Arix Bioscience, backed by bitoech entrepreneur Sir Chris Evans and City high fliers, is gearing up to float on the London Stock Exchange over the next couple of months, industry insiders have told City A.M.

The company, which is headquartered in London, could raise up to £100m in its initial public offering this year.

Arix Bioscience, which focuses on developing businesses addressing medical innovation, is backed by star investor Neil Woodford's eponymous firm Woodford Investment Management among other institutional investors.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson is buying Europe's largest biotech firm for $30bn

Top bosses of the biotech firm include chief executive Joe Anderson, a former partner at life science investment firm Abingworth, and chairman Jonathan Peacock who was formerly chief financial officer of pharma giants Amgen and Novartis.

In April last year, Arix Bioscience stumped up $25m (£20m) towards a strategic partnership with BioMotiv, a US-based pharmaceutical accelerator to support innovative discoveries by universities.

Arix Bioscience declined to comment.

Tags

Related articles

Johnson & Johnson is buying Europe's largest biotech firm for $30bn
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff

Cambridge biotech firm sees shares jump over 100 per cent on US pharma deal
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff

Biotechs ink gene therapy deal to treat inherited and rare diseases
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff