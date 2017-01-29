Theresa May distances herself from Trump's immigration stance

Lynsey Barber

Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain does not agree with harsh new immigration measures imposed by the US just a day after being pictured hand in hand with Donald Trump at a meeting between the leaders to discuss the "special relationship".

A ban on travellers was imposed on Friday by executive order against those from seven majority Muslim countries entering the US, even if they have already been approved for travel or have green cards.

Read more: Trump bans Syrian refugees

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told Reuters:

"Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government. "But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking. We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals."

The executive order sparked protests at US airports as those already approved to travel to the US were held at immigration controls or turned back.

Dual citizens of the UK and the seven countries - Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Syria and Libya - will also not be allowed to enter the US within the next 90 days.

Read more: Trump: "We have one of the great bonds"

There has been some suggestion that it will also apply to full British citizens born in any of the countries as well.

Tory MP for Stratford-on-Avon and co-founder of the polling firm YouGov Nadhim Zahawi, said he had been advised by an immigration lawyer friend that both him and his wife would not be able to travel to the US as they are both Iraqi born.

Swift legal action by American civil liberties groups resulted in a federal judge granting temporary reprieve allowing travellers detained under the order temporary stay in the US early on Sunday morning.