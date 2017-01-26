Article 50: MPs will get five days to debate Brexit bill

Mark Sands, Caitlin Morrison

Legislation granting Prime Minister Theresa May power to launch Brexit talks has been formally unveiled today.

House of Commons speaker David Lidington said MPs will have five days to debate Article 50, starting from next Tuesday.

It comes after Supreme Court judges this week ruled that May would need the approval of parliament to trigger Article 50 and begin negotiations.

However, judges also ruled out the need for the Prime Minister to secure the backing of the devolved assemblies.

The government maintains that it will follow through on the legislation to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.