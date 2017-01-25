Whitehall's civil servants to be taught Brexit trade policy

Ashley Coates

Whitehall is seeking a partner to help teach its civil servants about trade policy and Brexit in a new tender put out earlier this week.

As the Government gears up for Brexit negotiations later this year, the new learning programme is intended for all civil servants across Whitehall’s departments, not just the international trade and “Brexit” departments.

The professional services giant KPMG has already been commissioned to “design a trade policy and negotiation learning offer” for the Foreign Office and Department for International Trade.

The procurement offer, published earlier this week, states that the Government aims to “provide staff across Whitehall Departments with a thorough knowledge of the key areas and terminology of international trade policy and the trading priorities of the UK and its key partners”.

This new contract has been offered by Civil Service Learning, a division of the Cabinet Office that has responsibility for learning and development across the whole Civil Service.

“At the end of the learning staff will use be able to effectively use these knowledge and skills to support and deliver the UK's international trade policy priorities and negotiating agenda in the UK and overseas”, the tender states.

KPMG has been the prime contractor for the Civil Service Core Curriculum since December 2015, under a three year contract.

While most of the 162 countries that have signed up to the World Trade Organisation represent themselves, EU members are represented by the EU at crucial trade negotiations.

The UK’s membership of the EU has meant very few staff in Whitehall have been engaged in international trade in recent years, a problem highlighted by former UK Permanent Representative to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers’ in his resignation letter earlier in the month.

Boris Johnson’s Foreign Office has been given additional funding from the Treasury to build capacity in trade negotiations, alongside the new trade department.

As long as the UK remains a member of the European Union, it cannot sign its own trade deals, meaning the new Department for International Trade is restricted to scoping out possible future deals after the UK has left the EU in 2019.

The international trade secretary, Liam Fox, says his department has held informal “trade audits” with at least 12 countries and ministers has visited 55 states with a view to expanding the UK’s trading relationships in the future.

Fox said last week: “We have taken our first steps to establishing ourselves as the champions of free trade and taking our place, once again, as one of the greatest open trading nations in the world”.

The countries believed to be taking an interest in post-Brexit trade agreements include New Zealand, China, Australia, Oman and Saudi Arabia.