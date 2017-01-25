Shruti Tripathi Chopra

What former British Prime Minister David Cameron is doing now is a topic of national interest.

Las year, he reportedly earned £120,000 for a speech in New York and also signed a deal with Harper Collins to write his memoirs.

An today it has been announced the former Tory leader has been appointed the president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, a dementia research charity.

Speaking about his new appointment, Cameron, said:

“Tackling dementia was a major focus while I was Prime Minister, and although improvements in attention and research innovation have been rapid, it remains one of our greatest health challenges. “So I’m delighted to take up the Presidency of Alzheimer’s Research UK, an ambitious charity driving medical research to fight this devastating condition. As well as being a world-leading research organisation, the charity is also fighting the misconceptions of dementia that persist in society. Dementia is not inevitable and research is our greatest weapon against it. “I’m committed to helping Alzheimer’s Research UK transform the lives of those affected by this life-shattering condition.”

Cameron resigned as Prime Minister after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June last year. He also resigned from his seat in Witney because he did not want to act as a “distraction” by staying on the backbenches.