Shares in Generali, Italy’s largest insurance firm, jumped over eight per cent today after reports that banking group Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing one of the sector’s largest takeover bids.

Intesa is considering plans to take a majority holding in the insurer which boasts a €24bn market cap.

Generali, the world’s third largest insurance firm, had taken a pre-emptive strike against a move from Intesa by taking 3.01 per cent shareholding in the Italian lender earlier this week.

According to Italy's cross-shareholding regulations, a company cannot hold more than three per cent of another entity's voting rights if the latter already has a stake of more than three per cent in that company.

Therefore, Intesa can buy more shares in Generali but its voting rights would be capped at three per cent. Critically, such a cap does not apply if Intesa were to increase its hold to 60 per cent.

A board meeting has been called for Wednesday, sources told City A.M., although it is unknown whether this is to discuss the resignation of Generali’s finance chief Alberto Minali or a takeover approach.

Minali is understood to have clashed with chief exec Philippe Donnet, who took over at Generali following the departure of Mario Greco to Zurich.

Meanwhile, Italian regulators have summoned the bosses of Intesa, Generali and Unicredit to meet them over the next two days and explain the situation, according to reports in the Financial Times.