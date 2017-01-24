FTSE 100 7150.37 -0.01%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 4:56pm

Revealed: The full list of branches HSBC is set to close this year

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
BRITAIN-HONGKONG-BANKING-STRUCTURE-BUSINESS-HSBC
The move marks the end of "HSBC's branch restructuring programme" (Source: Getty)

HSBC has announced 62 fresh branch closures today as part of its restructuring programme.

This takes the total number of branches closing this year to 117.

Here's a full list of the 62 branches HSBC just announced its closing:

  1. Alfreton
  2. Alnwick
  3. Ammanford
  4. Balsall Common
  5. Bedworth
  6. Blackpool, Birley Street
  7. Bletchley
  8. Brigg
  9. Bristol College Green
  10. Brompton Road
  11. Cardiff, Churchill Way
  12. Carlisle, Kingstown Road
  13. Carterton
  14. Castle Bromwich
  15. Castle Donington
  16. Chase Terrace
  17. Chesham
  18. Chipping Norton
  19. Cobham
  20. Consett
  21. Cosham
  22. Easingwold
  23. Ferndown
  24. Finchley Church End
  25. Fishguard
  26. Gerrards Cross
  27. Haslemere
  28. Hedon
  29. Hemsworth
  30. Holyhead
  31. Holywell
  32. Horncastle
  33. Keswick
  34. Kidlington
  35. Kirkbymoorside
  36. Knighton
  37. Leyburn
  38. Llanrwst
  39. Ludlow
  40. Maesteg
  41. Manchester University
  42. Marlborough
  43. Midsomer Norton
  44. Narberth
  45. Newquay
  46. Redruth
  47. Rickmansworth
  48. Shaftesbury Avenue
  49. Stokesley
  50. Swinton
  51. Syston
  52. Team Valley
  53. Thorne
  54. Totton
  55. Warminster
  56. Warwick
  57. Wath Upon Dearne
  58. Wembley Park
  59. West Byfleet
  60. Willenhall
  61. Wood Green
  62. Worle
