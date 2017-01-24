Revealed: The full list of branches HSBC is set to close this year

HSBC has announced 62 fresh branch closures today as part of its restructuring programme.
This takes the total number of branches closing this year to 117.
Here's a full list of the 62 branches HSBC just announced its closing:
- Alfreton
- Alnwick
- Ammanford
- Balsall Common
- Bedworth
- Blackpool, Birley Street
- Bletchley
- Brigg
- Bristol College Green
- Brompton Road
- Cardiff, Churchill Way
- Carlisle, Kingstown Road
- Carterton
- Castle Bromwich
- Castle Donington
- Chase Terrace
- Chesham
- Chipping Norton
- Cobham
- Consett
- Cosham
- Easingwold
- Ferndown
- Finchley Church End
- Fishguard
- Gerrards Cross
- Haslemere
- Hedon
- Hemsworth
- Holyhead
- Holywell
- Horncastle
- Keswick
- Kidlington
- Kirkbymoorside
- Knighton
- Leyburn
- Llanrwst
- Ludlow
- Maesteg
- Manchester University
- Marlborough
- Midsomer Norton
- Narberth
- Newquay
- Redruth
- Rickmansworth
- Shaftesbury Avenue
- Stokesley
- Swinton
- Syston
- Team Valley
- Thorne
- Totton
- Warminster
- Warwick
- Wath Upon Dearne
- Wembley Park
- West Byfleet
- Willenhall
- Wood Green
- Worle