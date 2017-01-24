Mark Sands

Brexit secretary David Davis has vowed to introduce new legislation to grant the government power to begin the UK's divorce from the EU "within days".

Speaking in the House of Commons after today's Supreme Court verdict, Davis said an Article 50 Bill would be passed "in good time" for the government to invoke Article 50 by the end of March this year.

Davis promised the legislation would be "the most straight-forward bill possible" adding it would be drafted "simply to give the government the power to invoke Article 50 and to begin the process of leaving the European Union."

He added: "Parliament will rightly scrutinise and debate this legislation, but I trust no-one will seek to make it a vehicle for attempts to thwart the will of the people, or to frustrate or delay the process of our exit from the EU"

Responding to Davis, Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said the verdict made today "a good day for parliamentary sovereignty".

He added that Labour would seek to amend an Article 50 bill to demand a full white paper from government on the Prime Minister's Brexit plans.

"You can't have a speech as the only basis for accountability for two years or more. There's needs to be a reporting back process and a vote at the end of the exercise," Starmer said.

