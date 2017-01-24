FTSE 100 7155.05 +0.05%
views
Tuesday 24 January 2017 9:41am

"Brexit-ready" Ireland sets out ambitions to seize financial services opportunities from UK

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk International interest in hotels shows no sign of checking-out in 2017
Irish Prime Minister Kenny Visits Germany
Enda Kenny, Ireland's Prime Minister, has described the company as "Brexit-ready" (Source: Getty)

The Irish government this morning set out its ambitions to assert itself and seize opportunities presented by Brexit.

Speaking at an international financial services conference in Dublin, Prime Minister Enda Kenny declared the nation “Brexit-ready”.

Kenny also said that he would seek to “negotiate hard and fair” as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Read more: Ireland targets UK fintech startups mulling Brexit contingency plans

He told the European Financial Forum: “My message to you is that Ireland’s IFS [international financial services] sector is Brexit-ready: we’re well prepared for the changes that Brexit may bring.”

He also said:

Clearly Brexit presents challenges for this country. But it also offers us opportunities to attract new operations to our shores, while also retaining existing activities by ensuring that Ireland’s IFS offerings remain very competitive.

Read more: Ireland hard border with UK may be inevitable after Brexit: Irish diplomat

The conference was also opened by Eoghan Murphy, minister of state for financial services, and Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, a body which seeks to attract foreign investment into the country.

Shanahan told the conference: “Without doubt, London will remain a major global financial centre. But in our view Brexit creates the potential for other centres, including Dublin, to expand.

“We believe that this rebalancing of the industry footprint across Europe will happen even if the UK negotiates an acceptable arrangement with the EU.”

Tags

Related articles

Apple and Ireland challenge European Commission over €13bn tax ruling
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Ranked: City law firms with staff fleeing to Ireland after Brexit
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Ireland launches post-Brexit financial services charm offensive
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff