Monday 23 January 2017 7:23am

Not the fog again... Heathrow, Gatwick and London City warn of travel disruption

Rebecca Smith
Now you see it... (Source: Getty)

The capital's airports have warned of travel disruption today caused by that pesky freezing fog.

Both Heathrow and London City have told passengers to expect delays and cancellations this morning as reduced visibility causes problems, while Gatwick has said it is monitoring weather conditions closely.

Around 100 flights have been affected at Heathrow, while London City has cancelled about 15. Stansted hasn't yet cancelled any.

Heathrow's website has a message telling passengers to "check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport", apologising to those whose travel had been affected.

The airport has warned before that as it's operating at capacity, the effect of fog on flights can be more noticeable there than at other airports, as it doesn't have the spare runway capacity to space out aircrafts without causing delays and cancellations.

Sub-zero temperatures are being felt across the country, and the Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning, telling people to be aware, for the majority of southern England until 10.30am.

Forecasters have warned of difficult driving conditions and delays at some airports.

