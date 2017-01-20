FTSE 100 7203.62 -0.61%
Friday 20 January 2017 7:45am

Heineken confirms it is in talks to acquire Brasil Kirin, Brazil's second-largest brewer

Courtney Goldsmith
Heineken said there is no certainty in the deal
Dutch brewing giant Heineken confirmed today it is in talks to purchase Brasil Kirin, Brazil’s second-largest brewer.

"These discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached," the company said in a statement.

Brasil Kirin's parent company Kirin Holdings Company said in a statement: "Whilst Kirin continues to primarily focus on the self-growth acceleration of Brasil Kirin, Kirin is also considering other alternatives including a strategic partnership."

"Kirin is reviewing all options regarding a potential transaction," the company said. Brasil Kirin brews Shin, Hubaina and Devassa beers.

Japan's Nikkei newspaper earlier reported Heineken would pay around 100bn yen (£705.5m) for the business. Kirin said the report was not based on any comments made by the company.

In December, the UK's Punch Taverns agreed to a £403m offer from Heineken and its investment partner Patron Capital following a bidding war with entrepreneur Alan McIntosh, who was one of Punch's founders. The two parties had until 11 January to make firm offers.

Punch shareholders are set to meet 10 February to vote on the proposed takeover bid, according to the Morning Advertiser.

Read more: Net profit down but beer sales up for Heineken

