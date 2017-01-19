Ross McLean

West Ham are poised to bolster their defensive options by signing wantaway Southampton skipper Jose Fonte for an initial fee in the region of £8m, which could rise to £10m with add ons.

The Hammers are set to stave off late interest from fellow Premier League side West Brom for the 33-year-old Euro 2016 winner, who has 18 months left on his contract but has not been offered a new deal by Claude Puel’s Saints.

“I like what Arsene Wenger says, ‘we are not talking about transfers, we are working on transfers’, so I am not talking about names,” said West Ham boss Slaven Bilic. “All I can say, though, is that we hope to settle something in the next 24 hours.”

The Baggies, meanwhile, are closing in on a £10m swoop for former Tottenham midfielder Jake Livermore from Hull. Ex-Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant, 34, has signed for League One Bury until the end of the season.