Thursday 19 January 2017 9:47pm

West Ham set to sign £8m defender, former Tottenham midfielder poised to join West Brom for £10m and ex-Arsenal winger hooks up with Bury

Ross McLean
Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League
Jose Fonte is set to join West Ham from Southampton for £8m (Source: Getty)

West Ham are poised to bolster their defensive options by signing wantaway Southampton skipper Jose Fonte for an initial fee in the region of £8m, which could rise to £10m with add ons.

The Hammers are set to stave off late interest from fellow Premier League side West Brom for the 33-year-old Euro 2016 winner, who has 18 months left on his contract but has not been offered a new deal by Claude Puel’s Saints.

“I like what Arsene Wenger says, ‘we are not talking about transfers, we are working on transfers’, so I am not talking about names,” said West Ham boss Slaven Bilic. “All I can say, though, is that we hope to settle something in the next 24 hours.”

The Baggies, meanwhile, are closing in on a £10m swoop for former Tottenham midfielder Jake Livermore from Hull. Ex-Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant, 34, has signed for League One Bury until the end of the season.

