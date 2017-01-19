Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has claimed positive talks with some of the world's top bankers in Davos, despite news that lenders are preparing to shift jobs from London.

UBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC have all suggested that roles in the capital could be under threat in the aftermath of Brexit.

However, speaking to the BBC today, May said she had enjoyed "good positive discussions" with the banks she had met at the World Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister said she had discussed the benefits of the City's ecosystem, and how to expand on its strengths in her private meetings.

"We have a fundamentally very strong economy. We have a service sector that is very important to us, that is valued around the world,"she added.

"I believe that a truly global Britain can bring jobs and prosperity to the UK across the board, including in financial services."

The Prime Minister's "global Britain" strategy was outlined earlier this week in her landmark address at Lancaster House, and she has since reiterated that the UK should champion free trade around the world.

Speaking separately to Bloomberg, the Prime Minister also sketched her hopes for implementing an industrial strategy.

May will launch a consultation paper on the topic next week and today she hinted that the paper would resurface questions around investment in the UK's critical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister halted plans to build a new nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point C, in part due to concerns relating to Chinese investment in the UK's energy systems.

"One of the points I made during my leadership campaign and indeed I’ve reiterated in Davos is the importance of companies recognising the responsibilities and obligations they have to the communities in which they are operating," she said.

"But I am looking at the particular issue of investment in critical national infrastructure in the UK and looking at ensuring that we can sharpen up, that we can increase our ability to look at national security issues when we’re looking at that foreign investment."

She added: "We’re looking specifically at the question of critical national infrastructure, and at the question of national security. But in this area, as in other areas, we will be publishing proposals in due course and those will be open for consultation; because we want to hear from business their reaction to the proposals we have."