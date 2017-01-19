FTSE 100 7210.29 -0.51%
Thursday 19 January 2017 12:43pm

Ukip and Leave donor Arron Banks launches "pro-Brexit, pro-Farage, pro-Trump" news website

William Turvill
Conservative Party Donor Arron Banks Turns His Support UKIP
Arron Banks' new website today features a comment piece from Nigel Farage (Source: Getty)

Arron Banks, the tycoon who bankrolled a campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, has founded a new “pro-Brexit, pro-Farage, pro-Trump” news website.

The “anti-establishment, anti-open borders, anti-corporatism” site launched last night and is co-owned and run by Nigel Farage’s former press adviser Michael Heaver.

Read more: It may be all over for Ukip, according to party donor Arron Banks

Westmonster – see what they did there? – has launched with (surprise, surprise) an exclusive article by Farage, alongside stories headlined “‘FAKE NEWS’ BUZZFEED MISS THE MARK WITH LAME UKIP STORY”, “16,000 PERSON POLL: LE PEN IN LE LEAD” and “COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD QUEUING UP FOR UK TRADE DEAL”.

News of the launch was broken by a rather less anti-establishment media outlet: the BBC.

Read more: Arron Banks: Woolfe decision raises fundamental questions about Ukip

Banks told the Beeb:

I think the internet and social media has changed the world and that the mainstream media, however you want to describe that, is lagging a long way behind the way you communicate.

And I think we intend to shake things up a bit.

