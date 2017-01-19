William Turvill

Arron Banks, the tycoon who bankrolled a campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, has founded a new “pro-Brexit, pro-Farage, pro-Trump” news website.

The “anti-establishment, anti-open borders, anti-corporatism” site launched last night and is co-owned and run by Nigel Farage’s former press adviser Michael Heaver.

Westmonster – see what they did there? – has launched with (surprise, surprise) an exclusive article by Farage, alongside stories headlined “‘FAKE NEWS’ BUZZFEED MISS THE MARK WITH LAME UKIP STORY”, “16,000 PERSON POLL: LE PEN IN LE LEAD” and “COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD QUEUING UP FOR UK TRADE DEAL”.

News of the launch was broken by a rather less anti-establishment media outlet: the BBC.

