UK tech urges May to clarify skilled immigration in hard Brexit

Lynsey Barber

The UK tech industry is calling on Theresa May to consider the need for skilled migrants in her plans for Brexit, which are due to be revealed in a highly-anticipaetd speech on Tuesday.

The Prime Minster is expected to lay out her most detailed plans yet for a so-called hard Brexit that would mean an exit from the Single Market, customs union and jurisdiction of European courts.

However, she is also expected to end freedom of movement which has caused the greatest concern among the tech industry since the vote for Brexit.

Around a third of its workforce is estimated to be made up of EU nationals and without access to skills from Europe, future growth prospects could be undermined significantly.

"We need clarity on skilled migrants," said Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates.

"The challenge is to articulate that it's good for the sector and the economy, it's knowledge transfer, and has helped create London and the UK's tech sector," he told City A.M.

He also called on clarity on the status of EU nationals in the UK: "She may not do it tomorrow, but she needs to do it soon. It will create a lot of damage [if not], and not just in tech."

The majority of the industry were on the side of remaining in Europe and have since lobbied for a "soft Brexit" with access to the European market and talent.

Rob Kniaz, founding partner at Hoxton Ventures, a backer of Deliveroo and Darktrace, said: "The key thing is just making it clear the policy for retaining skilled EU talent here, and preferably an easy path for skilled labour to come here in the future."

"If they do that, well I'll sleep very easy. The Tech City visa is a good starting point but it needs to be streamlined to handle more than the current volume."

In addition to clarity on skilled migration, there would need to be a greater focus on growing homegrown digital skills which are currently in shortage, said Shaw.