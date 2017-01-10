Douglas Flint warns more clarity on Brexit needed to safeguard City jobs

Hayley Kirton

The group chairman of HSBC has today warned more clarity was needed on Brexit to prevent firms moving jobs out of London preemptively, despite the sector being keen to stick with the City.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee, Douglas Flint cautioned that lack of coherent guidance on where the government intended to go with Brexit "would lead to people thinking earlier as to where to move jobs".

He added that, while he understood "the complexity of the politics", the government providing reassurance that it understood the need for a transition period with some guidance on what its ambitions for Brexit actually were would help put businesses' minds at rest.

When questioned on claims made last year by head of the British Bankers' Association Anthony Browne, that banks had their hands "quivering over the relocation button", Flint remarked that how relevant this statement was depended on the business structure of individual institutions and how present they were in the EU at the moment.

"Nobody wants to push the button," Flint added. "The best outcome for everybody is the preservation of the status quo in so far as possible."

He added that his own bank would be willing to move jobs preemptively before the end of the Article 50 process if it looked like the Brexit deal might damage its current business.

HSBC said back in February last year, long before the Leave decision was even known, it could move up to 1,000 investment banking jobs to Paris, depending on what the Brexit deal secured on passporting rights.

Speaking alongside Flint, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Xavier Rolet remarked that customers were already chasing firms for more clarity on how they planned to rejig their business to continue serving clients, particularly around the area of euro clearing.

Backing Flint's call for more clarity, Rolet said: "The decisions would be made by our customers and without a clear path [on how our clearing business will operate]...our customers simply would not wait for that outcome to materialise."

Both Flint and Rolet warned that lack of passporting post-Brexit would put numerous jobs on the line, particularly from US banks who had opted to set up in London partly to take advantage of this body of rights.

While noting he would only be able to guess at the precise figure of the number of jobs which had been set of London because of such thinking, Flint noted "it would be tens of thousands".

Rolet also warned that as many as tens of thousands of jobs could be on the line if the UK lost rights to euro clearing, as a large number of ancillary services could be forced to move alongside the main business.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Corley, vice chair of Allianz Global Investors, called for a robust grandfathering procedure to make sure there were no unintended hiccups throughout the Brexit implementation period.

"It is the level of detail that can trip you up," she added.

Rolet stated that he thought a five year grandfathering period from triggering Article 50 would be needed, while Flint called for a two to three year period following the end of the Article 50 process.