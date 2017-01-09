FTSE 100 7237.77 +0.38%
views
Monday 9 January 2017 11:20pm

Marissa Mayer to resign from Yahoo's board after Verizon deal closes and Yahoo to change name to Altaba

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Follow Shruti
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Take a trip along the magical 3D bridge that'll rock you
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Marissa Mayer has been Yahoo CEO since 2012 (Source: Getty)

Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer will step down from the board after the tech giant completes its $4.8bn (£3.9bn) deal with Verizon.

The holding company of Yahoo’s core assets will be called Altaba, it was revealed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange (SEC) late last night.

Other senior executives set to resign from the company include David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Jane Shaw, and Maynard Webb.

The filing confirmed the size of the board will be reduced to five directors. Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffrey Smith will continue to serve as directors of the company following the closing, and Brandt will serve as chairman of the board.

Read more: Yahoo hack puts Verizon deal and Marissa Mayer under pressure

All six executives including Mayer said their "intention to resign is not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices".

Mayer joined Yahoo from Google in 2012 and was tasked with turning around the tech titan using her product and engineering expertise. She joined Google in 1999 and was the search giant's first woman engineer.

Her leadership came under the scanner last month when Yahoo disclosed a second major hack attack, twice the size of the previous one it revealed last year, and which experts are calling the biggest hack in history.

Tags

Related articles

Yahoo would be liable to pay a $198m fine were GDPR already enforced
Elliott Haworth
Elliott Haworth | Staff

Yahoo hack puts Verizon deal and Marissa Mayer under pressure
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Yah-what? Experts react to the world's biggest hack
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff