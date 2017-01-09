Ross McLean

League One Millwall have been rewarded for dumping Bournemouth out of the FA Cup with another home clash against top-flight Watford in the fourth round.

Millwall, who are currently 10th in the third tier, thrashed an under-strength Cherries 3-0 at the New Den on Saturday and will now face Walter Mazzarri’s Hornets in the last 32, which will take place from 27-30 January.

Premier League leaders Chelsea face a west London derby against Brentford, who took the Blues to a fourth round replay in 2013 following a 2-2 draw at Griffin Park.

Should Crystal Palace negotiate their replay against Bolton, Sam Allardyce will be afforded the opportunity to pit his wits against former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola after Manchester City were handed their second away tie of this year’s competition.

The winners of the replay between National League Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, and AFC Wimbledon will face Championship outfit and 1972 tournament winners Leeds.

There will be a tussle of recent competition victors at Old Trafford as holders Manchester United take on Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic, who were the shock conquerors of Manchester City in the 2013 final.

Tottenham have been handed a home tie against League Two play-off contenders Wycombe Wanderers, while there will an east Midlands showdown between Derby County and defending Premier League champions Leicester.

Arsenal are on the road against either Southampton or Norwich, who will replay after a 2-2 draw at the weekend, and should Liverpool overcome Plymouth they will face Wolves at Anfield.

Fulham, meanwhile, who are 10th in the Championship, have been drawn at home to Premier League strugglers Hull City.

Fourth Round draw

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Derby County v Leicester City Oxford v Newcastle/Birmingham AFC Wimbledon/Sutton v Leeds Plymouth/Liverpool v Wolves Southampton/Norwich v Arsenal Lincoln/Ipswich v Brighton Chelsea v Brentford Manchester United v Wigan Athletic Millwall v Watford Rochdale v Huddersfield Town Burnley/S’land v Fleetwood/Bristol City Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool Fulham v Hull City Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley Crystal Palace/Bolton v Manchester City Ties to be played 27-30 January